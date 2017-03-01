North Coast Advisory Council candidates set for election

Voters in two areas will have the chance to cast ballots April 4, selecting their representatives on the North Coast Advisory Council.
Park Hill/SeaClift Estates voters (council Area 3) will choose two from three candidates: Current member Marjorie Sewell, current alternate Barbara Beane and challenger Ted Key.
Mid-Lodge Hill voters (Area 7, mid-Lodge Hill area bounded approximately by Ardath, Pineridge and Berwick drives and Benson Avenue, including Strawberry Canyon) will vote for current alternate Laurel Stewart or Allen Lavelle. Both will be on the council; votes cast determine who will be the primary member and who will be the alternate. Bruce Fosdike has termed out.
Candidates in uncontested races (which won’t be on the ballot) are Bambi Fields, San Simeon (Area 1) and Mike Lyons, Lodge Hill (Area 5, between Highway 1 and Main Street).
Applicants are needed to represent Business and Latino/Latina. Candidates for those posts should download a conditions-of-service form for appointed members (www.northcoastadvisorycouncil.org), fill it out and submit it to the council by the April 19 NCAC meeting. Area maps are on that website.
People who would like to be appointed later as alternates for Areas 1 and 5 can also apply.
The election will be held in the Veterans Memorial Building dining room April 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
