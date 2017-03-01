First Family Fun film series gets under way at Community Presbyterian Church on March 3

The free First Friday Fun family-friendly film night series (say that three times fast!) will begin at 6 p.m. March 3 at the Community Presbyterian Church of Cambria, with a movie (“Trolls”), pizza and popcorn, according to coordinator Mindy Reed.
As will be the case every two-hour First Friday event, parents of first-through-eighth-graders are welcome to attend with their student or drop them off and have some alone time.
Younger children can attend if accompanied by their parents.
Reed assures parents that adult supervision will be provided.
For details, call the Community Presbyterian Chruch office at 805-927-4356.
The church is located at 2250 Yorkshire Drive off Burton.
