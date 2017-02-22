Cambria forum on Local Hazard Mitigation Plan set for March 2

Cambrians can learn more Thursday, March 2, about their community’s hazards and what officials and individuals should be doing now to help mitigate or eliminate disasters later.
Consultants for the Cambria Community Services District will hold a public forum at 4 p.m. March 2 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., on the district’s draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan’s goal is to reduce the community’s risk to naturally occurring disasters. The forum’s goal is to explain the document and get the public’s thoughts and questions about it. People will be able to comment on the report through March 22.
Once the plan is complete and approved by a variety of agencies, the plan will enable the services district to apply for and potentially receive federal mitigation funds after such disasters, or in some cases, before the disasters strike.
The detailed report of more than 120 pages was prepared by Category Five Professional Consultants. They described the community, profiled hazards, assessed vulnerabilities and mitigation strategies, listed which agencies have jurisdiction over what, and described how mitigations could be implemented ahead of time.
In the end, they acknowledge, how much gets done when is up to how much money is available and the political will of the people.
A draft copy of the plan is to be posted soon at www.cambriacsd.org. For questions and or comments call fire Chief William Hollingsworth at 805-927-6240, or email the consultants at: bob@cafive.com.
Comments