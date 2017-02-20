Storms close all Fiscalini Ranch Preserve forested trails

All the forested trails on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve have been closed due to fallen trees, high winds and storm damage, ranch manager Carlos Mendoza said in an email sent on Presidents’ Day morning. Some other areas also are closed.
Mendoza is the resources and facilities supervisor for the Cambria Community Services District, which owns Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.
He said the Tipton, Trenton and Victoria Way trails all have “multiple trees down. We have major flooding on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail and Trail on East Fiscalini Ranch. The sandbags that were used to help shore up the damaged erosion project log structure have been washed away.”
Mendoza estimated the closures would last for several days.
He said a few other trails “will be closed on a more permanent basis, due to flooding and erosion,” but that the reports on those conditions would be sent midweek.
