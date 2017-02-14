Sidewalk near San Simeon bluff to be repaired after erosion

Recent high tides, wave activity and rain saturating the bluff at the end of Pico Avenue have eroded the bluff up to the edge of the cul-de-sac sidewalk, according to Charles Grace, general manager of the services district that is responsible for maintaining the access to the beach.
The county planning director has issued to the San Simeon Community Services District an emergency permit for the repairs. The Planning Commission is to receive and file that request at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 23.
As Grace explained in a recent email interview, “We intend to install gabions at the bottom of the bluff and backfill up to the sidewalk to prevent further undermining.”
Find the permit number and further details about the commission meeting at http://bit.ly/2kutXXn.
