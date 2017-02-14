Street sweepers to clean Cambria roadways at end of February

County-hired street sweepers will whisk their way along North Coast streets near the end of February.
Monthly curb-sweeping services are due in Cambria on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Feb., 24, 27 and 28, and in San Simeon on Feb. 28.
Wise residents don’t park their cars on the streets on those days, and they make sure their trash and recycling cans are elsewhere.
The schedule at http://bit.ly/2jVN9wZ indicates that Cambria roadways with trash collection Monday, Wednesday or Thursday will be swept Friday, Feb. 24.
Roads with trash days Tuesday and Friday will be swept Monday, Feb. 27.
And Main Street, the Sheffield parking lot, the remaining areas of Cambria and San Simeon roadways are on the schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Comments