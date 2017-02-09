Marine sanctuary seeks representatives for advisory council

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is seeking potential primary and alternate representatives of the diving and tourism industries to serve on its advisory council. The sanctuary also needs two citizen-at-large representatives (again, primary and alternate), and an alternate member representing education.
Applications must be submitted to Kristen Hart, sanctuary liaison to the council, at kristen.hart@noaa.gov by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Get application forms and additional information at http://bit.ly/2kf2GZw.
Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve three-year terms.
Margaret “P.J.” Webb of Cambria, who has served for more than a decade as an at-large member of the council, is the council’s current chairwoman.
The sanctuary stretches along 276 miles of the Central California coast and encompasses 6,094 square miles of ocean waters. The sanctuary’s mission is to understand and protect the coastal ecosystem and submerged cultural resources of Central California.
The advisory council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The council includes 14 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups, plus seven governmental seats.
Advisory council candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources.
To learn more about the sanctuary, go to http://montereybay.noaa.gov.
