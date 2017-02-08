Blood drive set for 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Cambria vets hall

Donors can give blood from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The blood-donation drive is one of several held each year in Cambria in honor of the late Dave Melendy, former administrator of the Cambria Community Healthcare District, the 12th paramedic licensed in SLO county and a Coast Union High School grad.
Melendy died from injuries sustained in a 2007 motorcycle accident.
He was officially with the health care district for more than 22 years, but had been affiliated with it for much longer as a volunteer. He was a son of Dorie Melendy, who founded the North Coast’s professional ambulance service.
