Cambria CSD special meeting on Valentine’s Day to focus on finances

Cambrians can learn more about the fiscal standing of their services district at a special meeting that starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
The Cambria Community Services District’s proposed 2016-17 midyear budget adjustment and the auditor’s 2015-16 audit report were the two items on the agenda when district General Manager Jerry Gruber announced the special session Monday, Feb. 6.
District directors approved the CCSD’s quarterly budget review at their Jan. 19 meeting.
According to the report in that agenda-packet report, Gruber and finance manager Patrick O’Reilly anticipated that, by the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year, there’ll be an $89,103 deficit in the general fund budget, $19,849 in the facilities/resources budget, and $123,837 deficit in the Fire Department fund (primarily due to overtime, especially when the department was short of staff).
The quarterly budget review also anticipated a surplus in the administration fund ($54,582) by the end of the fiscal year, and the parks/recreation fund was expected to be balanced.
People who cannot attend the special meeting will be able to watch a subsequent video broadcast at http://bit.ly/slospanccsd.
For details on the agenda and the meeting, as they become available, go to www.cambriacsd.org.
