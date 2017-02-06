The Cambrian

February 6, 2017 10:32 AM

Highway 1 closed today near Monterey County Line northward

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

More than 40 miles of Highway 1 will be closed to traffic Monday, Feb. 6, starting at Ragged Point near the Monterey County Line, so Caltrans crews can assess and clean up various recent small slides at multiple locations.

Locals may have limited access, a Caltrans spokeswoman wrote in her Monday morning report. Another report is expected this afternoon, or sooner, if conditions change.

Portions of that landslide-prone stretch of highway have been closed since early January.

For real-time updates on this and other Caltrans projects, go to www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

Related content

The Cambrian

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos