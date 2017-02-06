Highway 1 closed today near Monterey County Line northward

More than 40 miles of Highway 1 will be closed to traffic Monday, Feb. 6, starting at Ragged Point near the Monterey County Line, so Caltrans crews can assess and clean up various recent small slides at multiple locations.
Locals may have limited access, a Caltrans spokeswoman wrote in her Monday morning report. Another report is expected this afternoon, or sooner, if conditions change.
Portions of that landslide-prone stretch of highway have been closed since early January.
For real-time updates on this and other Caltrans projects, go to www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.
