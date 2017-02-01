North Coast Ocean Rescue seeks volunteer water enthusiasts

When the emergency call goes out for a water rescue on the North Coast, alongside the professional firefighters, medics and deputies are brave, trained, volunteer members of the North Coast Ocean Rescue team.
But time and illness have taken their toll on the founding members and some others who have kept the team at the forefront of saving the lives of people in trouble in the sea.
NCOR and the Cambria Fire Department hope to restaff the corps soon with local water enthusiasts, whether they’re fishermen, surfers, divers, boaters, kayakers, the self-employed with variable schedules or retired people in good physical condition … anyone who is proficient and comfortable in the ocean and who is willing to volunteer and be on call.
Many current NCOR members are firefighters and paramedics; others are volunteers with other jobs that have some flexibility (such as contractors, a pilot, a printer and others).
The team members train at monthly drills. The team offers classes for boat operators and open-water rescuers annually.
But they need volunteers, and leaders say they’re hoping anyone who is interested, or even just curious at this stage, will stop by the fire station, 2850 Burton Drive, attend a drill, and then apply to join the team.
For details, email Ryan Maloney, rmaloney@cambriacsd.org, or contact him in person at the fire station.
