North Coast Advisory Council candidates sought

When Supervisor Bruce Gibson and other county officials need advice and information about countywide issues that affect the North Coast, they often turn to the area’s advisory council. The unpaid volunteer members of the North Coast Advisory Council also provide a monthly public forum on land use, zoning, traffic, public services, community growth and quality of life.
In the North Coast Advisory Council election April 4, eight seats representing odd-numbered areas could be up for election, and those interested in serving should apply for the posts soon. The election will be held in the Veterans Memorial Building Fireside Room, 1000 Main St.
To qualify, candidates must be over 18 years old and reside in
the area they want to represent. Appointed members contribute to and are recognized by the area of interest they represent.
Candidates must complete and return to the council a “Condition of Service” form that specifies the geographical voting area they seek to represent. Once information on the forms is verified, the slate of candidates will be announced at the Feb. 15 meeting (which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Rabobank, 1070 Main St.).
For details and forms, go to http://northcoastadvisorycouncil.org.
This year, primary and alternate posts representing the four odd-numbered areas could be on the ballot, depending on whether an incumbent runs again and whether anybody contests the seat.
Under NCAC bylaws, a council member may serve two two-year terms, but if no challenger applies, that member can continue if he or she wishes to do so.
Candidates also are sought for the Latino/Latina and business seats, but the council appoints those representatives after the election.
Current members, alternates and their areas are:
▪ Area 1, Bambi Fields; no alternate; representing San Simeon.
▪ Area 3, Marjorie Sewell (council secretary, member of the Land Use Committee); alternate Barbara Beane; representing Park Hill and SeaClift Estates.
▪ Area 5, Shana McCormick (outreach chairwoman); Mike Lyons (Land Use Commmittee), alternate; representing area between Highway 1 and Main Street.
▪ Area 7, Bruce Fosdike (treasurer, chairman of Traffic Committee, former council chairman); Laurel Stewart (chairwoman of Land Use Committee), alternate; representing mid-Lodge Hill area bounded approximately by Ardath, Pineridge and Berwick drives and Benson Avenue, including Strawberry Canyon).
The current Latino/Latina representative is CeCe Lomeli. Aaron Linn is the recently appointed business representative. Neither has an alternate.
