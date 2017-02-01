Highway 1 still closed amid work to clear landslides

At press deadline, portions of Highway 1 remained closed by landslides, but the area of the closure was smaller as crews continued cleaning away the mud and rocks.
However, under the onslaught of an incoming set of rainstorms (then expected to arrive Wednesday night, Feb. 1, and Sunday night, Feb. 5) the fragile, slide-prone hillsides could send earth and rocks skidding down to the pavement again.
Portions of the scenic All-American Highway have been closed to traffic since storms hit in early January, and periodically in December. Prolonged closures affect commerce, tourism and, especially, the families, workers, students and businesses who live, work and provide services in between and near the two closure areas.
“Maintenance and geotech crews have been working diligently, clearing, cleaning and scaling as much as safely possible in response to these rock/mudslides,” spokeswoman Susana Cruz said in a media release. During the closure, she’s been sending updates out regularly, sometimes more than once a day.
According to her release Tuesday afternoon, during daylight hours, northbound motorists were allowed to travel from Cambria to Limekiln Creek Bridge, about 21 miles north of the Monterey County Line, which is the post-mile benchmark. Motorists also could travel south from Carmel to Dolan Point, (29.7 miles).
A larger portion of the highway was to be closed overnight from Ragged Point to Dolan Point, and the roadway wasn’t passable between Paul’s Slide (21.6 miles) and Big Creek (28.09 miles).
There also was daytime one-way traffic control and flagging in two spots, at Mud Creek (8.8 miles) and just north of Sand Dollar Beach (14.4 miles).
For real-time updates on this and other Caltrans projects, go to http://bit.ly/2bzKxjY.
