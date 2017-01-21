Women’s March in Cambria draws about 100 people

Between 90 and 100 people turned out at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building on a dreary morning for a march that was organized relatively late for those who couldn’t make it to San Luis Obispo.
The march began about 9:45 a.m. and went down the sidewalk on Main Street toward the East Village.
Those participating in the march included Cambria Community Services District board President Amanda Rice, CCSD director Harry Farmer and “Pay it Forward” author Catherine Ryan Hyde. Rice and North Coast Advisory Council member Mary Webb gathered the participants at the veterans hall before the march.
“I think we’re getting over 90 people who wouldn’t make it to SLO,” said Webb, holding a megaphone as she helped direct marchers across Cambria Drive, stopping them at intervals to let cars pass.
Judy Butler of Cambria said she was marching “for women’s rights — so much stuff is being taken away, especially by Congress.” She said she hoped the Women’s March movement would encourage more women to run for Congress and other offices.
For Butler and others in the march, the protest was a family affair.
“My daughter’s marching in Austin (Texas), my sister’s marching in San Jose, and my granddaughter’s down in Orange County,” so I raised a good bunch.
Joy Lease of Cambria said her daughter was marching in Arkansas, and Sharon Heyne of Cambria said her daughter would be marching at 4 p.m. “with her posse” in San Francisco, and “my 1-month-old grandson is wheeling in San Jose.”
Gail Bunting of Cambria, one of the organizers of “Together We Will — Cambria,” said earlier in the week that an emotional schedule clash prompted the addition of the march in Cambria.
“Many Cambrians I know who were planning to go to the San Luis Obispo march have expressed regret that they cannot be in two places at once,” she said, because they want to march but also want to attend a 1 p.m. celebration of life in Cambria for a young man who died recently. “Greg McDowell grew up here in Cambria and many Cambrians knew him and/or know his parents, Cheryl and Randy McDowell.”
Stephen H. Provost: 805-927-8896, @sproauthor
