3.2 magnitude quake hits near Cambria

Many North Coast residents say they didn’t feel the magnitude 3.2 earthquake at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, but others who did and various earthquake-tracking websites assure residents that it did happen.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the temblor, at a depth of 4.4 miles, was centered about 11 miles north of Cambria, about 8 miles northeast of San Simeon and about 20 miles west of Paso Robles.
Some residents posting on social media described the quake as “a love tap,” or “a little creaky sound.”
Fire Chief William Hollingsworth said the Cambria Fire Department didn’t receive any calls about problems or damage caused by the quake. And, as James Grennan, superintendent of operations at Hearst Castle, said of the quake, “No effects, except we felt it.”
Kathe Tanner: 805-927-4140, @CambriaReporter
Comments