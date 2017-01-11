Cambria residents plan to take part in SLO women’s march

As hundreds of thousands of people march on Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th U.S. president, about 2,500 people have signed up so far to participate in a “sister event” in San Luis Obispo.
According to North Coast organizers of “Together We Will — Cambria,” some of the marching men and women will be from Cambria, San Simeon and nearby.
The Women’s March will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mitchell Park. To register go to www.womensmarchslo. com or email to togetherwewill cambria@gmail.com for further details.
Participant Shirley Bianchi of Cambria said in a phone interview Tuesday that, “thanks to some really good leadership, the local group is organizing carpools from Cambria to the march.”
She recommends “that people get there as soon as possible, because Mitchell Park isn’t that large. I also recommend that people take water to drink and something to sit on, especially if someone has trouble standing for any length of time.”
The march encourages people to be informed about and involved in their government, especially at a local level.
Bianchi knows a thing or two about government, having been a San Luis Obispo County supervisor for eight years. She said, “This last election has really surfaced the fact that people have to be involved in their communities and particularly their local government. That’s where democracy starts. And we really need to remember our democratic institutions.”
Diana Teetzel, one of the local organizers describes “Together We Will — Cambria” as “a community-based group of folks interested in taking actions together to ensure the democracy of our United States is preserved for ourselves and for our children and grandchildren. Now is the time for action.”
According to Reuters, the Women’s March for Washington, D.C., started with a posting by Teresa Shook on the private Facebook group “Pantsuit Nation.” The retired attorney and grandmother in Hawaii asked friends to join her in Washington to protest the results of the election. From there, the idea went viral.
As a result, “sister marches” were organized around the world. Teetzel said that, as of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 269 marches have registered to participate in unity with the protest. Details on the D.C. event: www.womensmarch.com.
