First in a series of storms hits Cambria, closes section of Highway 1 to the north

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point Pause

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:05 New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in