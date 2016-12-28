CCHD shifts meeting date, to begin talks on two leases

The North Coast’s health care board has moved its monthly meeting day to the third Wednesday, starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The Cambria Community Healthcare District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Dec. 20 to change the day, which had for years been on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
A previously approved day change didn’t work out because of a schedule clash for the meeting place, the boardroom of the Old Cambria Grammar School.
The change will make it easier for some people to attend the meetings, especially news media representatives whose deadlines fall early in each week.
Also at the Dec. 20 meeting, re-elected Trustee Barbara Bronson Gray and newly elected trustee Shirley Bianchi were sworn in.
The trustees also authorized their administrator, Bob Sayers, to negotiate leases with Community Health Centers for the two medical buildings at 2515 Main St., including one that had formerly been used for an eye doctor’s office.
The trustees also signed on to be stakeholders in the ongoing process to produce a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan for Cambria. Bianchi, who also chairs the Cambria FireSafe Focus Group, had advocated that the health care district, especially the ambulance staff, be involved, because of their detailed knowledge about where hazards are in Cambria. For details and an audio tape of the meeting, go to www.cambria- healthcare.org.
