Joe Prian of Cambria to head Scenic Coast Association of Realtors

Joe Prian of Cambria is the new president of the Scenic Coast Association of Realtors, which represents the industry in Cambria, San Simeon, Cayucos, Los Osos and Morro Bay.
Prian was sworn in Dec. 2 during a well-attended breakfast ceremony at Cambria Pines Lodge.
A second-generation real estate broker, he owns the RE/MAX office in Cambria. His father, John Prian, also sold real estate in Cambria and served as president of the Ojai group.
Joe Prian told attendees at the installation breakfast that his dad had been installed in office 30 years ago. He got emotional when he mentioned “the similarities to that day, with my mom and I watching my dad (then), and now my wife, daughter and son-in-law are here with me. It’s very special.”
The broker/owner thanked his RE/MAX/Pines by the Sea team for supporting him.
“You’ll never know how important it is to me.”
He also lauded outgoing President Greg Astle of Morro Bay.
Prian and his family moved to Cambria 19 years ago. Daughter Brittney and husband Grady Pope live in town with son Cayden. Daughter Jessica and husband Rocky Johnson live in Oregon with their daughter Raelyn.
Prian worked for other brokers for 13 years, then bought the RE/MAX franchise on 11-11-11 (lucky number time, maybe?) and opened the office at 770 Main St. He then got involved in leadership in the profession, taking on various positions of responsibility in the multiple listing service and the association. In 2014, he became a state director for the California Association of Realtors.
The always-cowboy-hatted Prian explained at his installation that being a Realtor isn’t just a job. It’s a profession about which he is passionate.
He said changes are ahead for the area, the state and the country.
“Change is always a challenge. I am excited to face the changes” and help others to face them. “I have never been more proud to be a Realtor.”
Prian told those at the meeting that he has three goals:
▪ Promoting professionalism toward the agents and the atmosphere between the agents and the organization.
▪ Increasing membership. “I love bringing in new agents. I want to give them a step up.”
▪ Increasing interest in the organization. He recommends that agents attend conventions and get involved.
Comments