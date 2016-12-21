Christmas traditions had already taken root in 1920s Cambria

The Sotos have often reminisced about their family Christmas traditions in the Cambria area during the 1920s, which I am sharing with you.
Early day pioneer General Herculeano Soto was the first Soto to come to the Cambria coast area. Born in 1830, he homesteaded in the hills of Adelaida just east of Cambria. He and wife Dolores had four boys and three girls. All of these offspring moved to Cambria after leaving the homestead. The oldest child was my great-grandfather, Cipriano Soto, and the youngest son was Joaquin “Jack” Modesto Soto. All the boys worked as vaqueros on the Hearst Ranch — it was the best job in the area.
In 1917, Jack started Soto’s Market in Cambria. The market continues to operate today, 100 years after its inception. Jack had four children, and this Christmas story is being told through the eyes of two of his daughters, Margaret and Lila Soto.
Townspeople did not have outdoor trees or decorations in the ’20s. However, to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, a local woman played Santa Claus and went from house to house spreading delight and good will.
In the 1920s we always went to our uncle’s ranch at the headwaters of Santa Rosa Creek. We would close up the store, pack everything for Christmas and drive up the canyon. The roads were often impassable due to muddy conditions, so Uncle Bernardino met us halfway in either a spring wagon or horse-drawn sled. It was always so fun to ride in the surrey up the steep mountain to the historic Lehman house with its 10-foot ceilings. We young girls thought the old two-story house was enormous and loved sleeping in the attic.
A fresh-cut Christmas tree would dominate the living room. Electricity was not available in the 1920s, so the Sotos used real candles in little holders, clipped to the tree boughs with clothespins. Trees were decorated the day before Christmas, so fire danger was minimal.
A special dinner consisted of traditional turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, homemade tortillas and, of course, pumpkin and mincemeat pies. Being of Spanish decent, the Sotos often held large family get-togethers and card playing was typical. All the local family attended the special evening dinner. Uncle Bernardino and Aunt Margaret were the hosts; Uncle Cipriano and family would ride horseback down the canyon after milking their cows. Uncle Augustine would come from over the mountain (Jolon area, Hearst Ranch), while many others also came up the creek. The party lasted overnight because it was too difficult a journey to go home late at night. Sometimes, due to poor weather, the party was extended for several days.
After dinner, we would hear Santa Claus (Jack Soto dressed as Santa) come up the road with the ringing of jingle bells. The children always got so excited when they heard the bells. Uncle Augustine would give each child a silver dollar for Christmas. Lila was the baby of the family, so if she saw a doll under the tree, she knew it was for her.
Some Cambrians traveled at Christmas by horse-drawn stage coach to watch the circus parades in San Luis Obispo where they stayed overnight.
Christmas in Cambria was also special. Townspeople did not have outdoor trees or decorations in the ’20s. However, to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, a local woman played Santa Claus and went from house to house spreading delight and good will.
People would gather in front of the old Bank of America building to sing Christmas carols. A special outside Christmas tree was placed in front of the old post office (located at today’s Mojo’s) where everyone in town brought a card for all to read.
Some Cambrians traveled at Christmas by horse-drawn stage coach to watch the circus parades in San Luis Obispo where they stayed overnight.
In these early days, the people of Cambria took care of their own. Yes, Cambria was special in the 1920s and while many things have changed, it seems we all enjoy our own Christmas traditions and spirit.
Information for this article was taken from personal memories, a Cambrian article dated Nov. 27, 1987, and the Country News, December 1980.
Comments