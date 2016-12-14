Cambria residents to host inspirational community gathering

Some Cambrians are hosting an inspirational community gathering at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, the day before the Electoral College officially votes.
The public is invited to join the coming together of friends, neighbors and strangers in the beautiful setting of Leffingwell Landing, near the north end of Moonstone Beach Drive.
The assembly’s purpose is to inspire hope and strengthen the commitment to integrity and openness in government and society.
A few people will make brief comments before allowing everybody to enjoy the sounds and sights of the sea, the shore, the forest and the hills.
Area residents live in a setting of natural beauty. The gathering’s organizers want nature to inspire everyone and give them peace as the country finds its way forward, promoting healing unity and inspired action.
For details, call 805-927-8006.
If you go
When: Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: Leffingwell Landing at the north end of Moonstone Beach Drive
