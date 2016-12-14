Cambria residents donate a literal boatload to local food drive

North Coast shoppers dug deep into their generosity to donate a literal boatload-plus of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, to a drive sponsored by Cambria Community Healthcare District crew members and North Coast Ocean Rescue volunteers.
Food and supplies collected ranged from canned goods, cereals and pastas to crackers, juice and more.
Folks in this area “are very generous people,” CCHD administrator Bob Sayers said the day after, as he marveled at all the donations stacked high on six 6-foot-long tables.
Those gifts went to the Cambria Vineyard Church and Cambria’s Anonymous Neighbors for local distribution, and to the Food Bank of San Luis Obispo County for regional distribution.
