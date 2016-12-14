Cambria residents donate a literal boatload to local food drive

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis Pause

1:31 Pier to pier: A day trip up the Central Coast

1:43 Watch SLO firefighters learn how to fight a house fire

1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake?

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'