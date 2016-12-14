Cambria CSD board will consider water plan, raises and other issues

The newly constituted board of Cambria’s Community Services District will have to hit the ground running for the monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, because the agenda is packed with some important and potentially lengthy discussions and decisions.
As Jerry Gruber, general manager of the district acknowledged in a Monday, Dec. 12 email, “the meeting’s agenda is very long.”
The issues include holding a hearing for and possibly approving the 2015 Urban Water Management Plan, giving some management and other employees an 11 percent raise, and approving a biomass-plant proposal and grant application.
The board also is to elect officers and swear in two new fire engineers for the Cambria Fire Department.
The directors also could reject all bids submitted for phase 1 of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Community Park Project and agree to finance expenses incurred to construct a new water storage tank on another Fiscalini ranch (that project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year).
The meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building at 1000 Main St.
One thing that won’t be ready for the meeting is a crucial final report on a test tracing the flow of treated water from the district’s Sustainable Water Facility to the CSD supply wells on San Simeon Creek.
As district engineer Bob Gresens wrote in his staff report for the meeting, “the tracer study testing that began on Sept. 30, 2016, is continuing. It is estimated to run over a 67-day period. The final completion date will be subject to laboratory analyses that may lag (past) the 67-day period. Therefore, we will continue running the test past this time until analytical results are available and have been reviewed.”
State regulators require that the treated water take at least 60 days to travel from the plant to the wells.
In the test, an element added to the water allows scientists to track the flow.
The test and the report are vital components of the district’s plan and hope to get San Luis Obispo County and California state permission to use the water-reclamation plant on a regular basis, rather than solely during an emergency.
The water management plan
The state’s Urban Water Management Planning Act requires urban water suppliers that provide more than 3,000 acre-feet of water annually, or that have at least 3,000 customers, to have a plan for managing their urban water.
The Cambria district’s previous plan was approved in February 2012. The district missed the July 1 deadline for updating that plan, but staff said they’d notified the agencies involved, ranging from county planners to the California Department of Water Resources.
The latter agency is especially important. According to the draft plan’s introduction, “in order for an urban water supplier to be eligible for any water-management grant or loan” administered by the state agency, “that supplier must have a current Urban Water Management Plan.”
The CSD’s draft plan includes charts, graphs, statistics and descriptions of the water system, water use, baselines and targets, system supplies, a reliability assessment, contingency planning for water shortages, demand-management measures, and the process for adopting, submitting and implementing the plan.
The draft plan is available www.cambriacsd.org. Hard copies are available to read at the Cambria Library, 1043 Main St., and at the district office at 1316 Tamsen Drive, Suite 201.
Other topics
Pay increases: The two-step plan would give 11 percent raises to the district’s fire chief, engineer, clerk/administrative services, facilities supervisor and confidential administrative assistant. The first increase of 5.5 percent would go into effect Jan. 1, and the second increase of 5.5 percent would kick in July 1.
The annual increases would add $18,267 to the fire chief’s salary of $184,335 and $6,246 to the administrative assistant’s current pay of $56,781.
Amounts of the other increases would fall between those two.
The employees’ health insurance benefits also would be adjusted, and there would be some changes to sick leave, bilingual pay and some personal equipment costs. According to the staff report, the increases and changes have been under negotiation since March 2015.
Community park: “We are rejecting all bids because they came in higher than anticipated,” Guber said. “We will need to go back out to bid with a modified project description that will allow the CCSD to move forward” with available resources.
That first phase was to have included grading and drainage infrastructure improvements (vegetated swales, drainage ditches, storm drain pipes), site finish at the dog park, parking lot and emergency access road, red rock on the 95-space parking lot, a paver walkway, and contour smoothing and re-seeding of all disturbed areas.
Biomass plant: The CSD, with the help of the county Fire Safe Council, Cambria FireSafe Focus Group and other groups, is seeking grants toward buying a high-tech, portable plant that turns wood chips into electricity, heat and “biochar” charcoal.
According to the plant’s manufacturer, All-Power Labs in Berkeley, the plant would reduce the carbon footprint of the community’s many downed trees, with substantial positive implications for Cambria’s future. Electricity generated by the biomass-reduction process could provide power to the district’s wastewater treatment plant.
Another biomass-related project, one that could be funded by a forestry grant, would provide a “curtain burner,” which is a sophisticated incinerator that produces little smoke when disposing of slash and wood that’s not suitable for reuse as lumber or chips for the All-Power plant.
Election of officers: Amanda Rice, the CSD’s top vote-getter in the November election and in 2012, has twice been passed over as the board’s president or vice president. Some in the community feel that’s not only unfair, it’s not representative of the constituents who voted for and support her. While Rice usually sides with her peers on most issues, including the Sustainable Water Facility, she’s often the lone vote on some environmental and fiscal concerns.
It remains to be seen how the November election of new director Harry Farmer, who campaigned on those issues, will affect the board’s decisions. With a 33-vote margin, Farmer unseated two-time board President Gail Robinette.
If you go:
