Storm leaves pregnant woman stuck in the mud — literally

Few problems were reported to officials during and after a series of slow-moving storms that crossed the North Coast from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, but a few issue that arose were doozies.
The storm dropped more than 2 inches of gentle rain in many areas of Cambria, including at the wastewater treatment plant on Park Hill, where staffers had to use a noisy temporary pump to keep the sewage moving. The problem was likely because of power surges from PG&E.
And a GPS may have led a respiratory therapist astray and into mud-laced drama Thursday, Dec. 8.
The frightened, pregnant woman “had been on her way to a client’s home when she became lost and was now stuck somewhere off of Santa Rosa Creek Road,” sheriff’s Cmdr. James Taylor said in an email.
With the help of the woman’s cellphone carrier, the department “triangulated a rough location off Santa Rosa Creek Road … by ‘pinging’ her cellphone.”
Meanwhile, Taylor said, “two deputies began checking the ranch roads off of Santa Rosa Creek (Road) to locate her. One of the deputies drove onto Cinnabar Rock Trail as the rain intensified and saw relatively fresh vehicle tracks in the muddy road. He followed the tracks about 3.5 miles from the end of the paved road.
“When he could not proceed any further due to the deteriorating conditions of the road, that deputy radioed that he was stuck and a second deputy came to his location in a 4-wheel-drive Tahoe. That deputy reached the first deputy’s location and then became mired in the same muddy stretch.”
Local historian Dawn Dunlap said a local rancher had been listening to his radio scanner, tracking the situation. He took off on an all-terrain vehicle and went to where the deputies’ vehicles were stuck.
Taylor said the rancher then “drove the rest of the road to look for the woman. He located her a few miles beyond the deputies’ location. She had been walking in the rain for some time before being found.
“Due to the rain and increasing deterioration of the road,” Taylor said, “the equipment was removed from the vehicles and they were left parked overnight.”
As of Tuesday, he said, the woman’s vehicle was still stuck in the backcountry.
Taylor “went up on Friday morning with some guys from the county garage, and the road was so bad we had to walk in to where the cars were stuck. We waited until the afternoon so the mud could set up a little bit, and then were able to get the 4x4 out before the clouds and fog descended upon us.”
However, as soon as the weather turned bad again, “the mud turned back into slime, and we were unable to get the second vehicle out” that day.
“We have been riding in each day on quads to inspect the road,” he said, adding they thought they could get the second car out Tuesday.
More rain ahead
At press deadline Tuesday, forecasters were calling for harder rain and winds of up to 46 mph Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16.
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey forecast another round of overcast skies and areas of heavy drizzle Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
On Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning “a strong cold front will tap into a plume of subtropical moisture … and will create moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and periods of moderate to heavy rain.”
Lindsey predicts 1 to 2 inches of rainfall for Thursday and Friday, and more than 3 inches in the Santa Lucia mountain range.
In the recent storm, rain puddled in some curbside gutters and other areas, and there were some minor rockfalls, especially along Main Street. Highway 1 was closed for a time north of Ragged Point.
Fire Chief William Hollingsworth said Tuesday he was expecting delivery of sand from the county Public Works’ road department, with piles of sand at Lampton Park and Rodeo Grounds Road to be available for residents to use for sandbags. The bags are available at hardware stores.
Many of Cambria’s native Monterey pines are dead or dying, while others have been trimmed to protect utility wires and other infrastructure, making them lopsided and vulnerable. With saturated ground and failing root systems, a combination of more rain and stiff, gusty winds could bring down some or many of those trees.
Trees can fall at any time, of course, Hollingsworth said. A couple of trees fell across roadways recently, but those incidents apparently weren’t caused by the recent storm.
The chief urged residents, as always, to be prepared with flashlights, plenty of batteries, food and water, in case of a power outage, and to have their wildfire-ready “go bags” available in case a home becomes uninhabitable after a tree falls on it.
