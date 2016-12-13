Chipping day removes 16 tons of wood debris from Cambria

A chipper chewed its way through nearly 16.5 tons of branches, twigs and woody debris in various Cambria neighborhoods on Dec. 1, removing 23 piles of material that could otherwise have dried into fodder for a future fire.
The grant-funded chipping service was provided free to property owners who prepared for it. The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, California Conservation Corps and Cambria Fire Department supported the endeavor, along with volunteers from the Cambria FireSafe Focus Group and Cambria’s Community Emergency Response Team.
As Craig Ufferheide, Cambria’s CERT lead, said in a Dec. 4 email, “over 200 in-kind hours were reported for the planning and execution of this event (not counting property-owner time).” He said the chipped-up material represents “a lot of fuel that won’t be readily available” to burn.
Participating volunteers included: Cambria CERT members Mike Walsh, V. Vitols, Roberta Vitols, Ian McLauchlan, Steve Srott, Jim Rogers, Mike Nielson, Mary Anne Meyer, Jim Townsend, Ray Hopkins, Adair James, Norm Smyth, David Wierenga and Ufferheide.
Susan McDonald and Barbara Gray from the Focus Group also participated.
