Recent storm causes power surges at Cambria watewater plant

Some Cambria residents in the Happy and Park hill neighborhoods reportedly heard a loud “steady grinding hum” for several nights starting about Dec. 9 or 10, probably because of power surges at the wastewater plant during the recent storm.
The noise should be lessened now, said Jerry Gruber, general manager for the Cambria Community Services District.
“We did experience some challenges at the wastewater plant … we believe they were associated with power fluctuations from PG&E. Staff has worked diligently to address and temporarily resolve the challenges,” he said.
The power surges apparently killed the plant’s effluent motors. Gruber said a temporary fix to the problem was “a portable 6-inch pump that is running all the time” and is noisier than the usual equipment. The sound may have seemed louder at night because ambient noise levels are usually lower then.
District engineer Bob Gresens said Monday that a quieter pump was being delivered.
Wastewater department staffers also cleaned out the plant’s holding ponds to handle the additional flow of effluent they anticipate will be arriving because of the combination of predicted storms and increased holiday visitation, Gruber said.
