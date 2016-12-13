New details about 1941 sinking of Montebello to be shared in Cambria lecture

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade Pause

1:07 Watch the lights go up at the Cambria Christmas Market

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored