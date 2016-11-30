CERT emergency response training coming in January

What would have happened to you and your family if the Chimney Fire had blazed into Cambria, or a flood wiped out downtown and the major routes into and out of town? What if a tree fell on your house at the same time other trees were falling on other homes in town?
The underlying question is, if a major disaster occurred in Cambria right now, would you know how to take care of yourself and assist others?
In January, North Coast residents will have another opportunity to learn how to prepare now for future emergencies and disasters, but also how to respond individually and as part of a team that helps neighbors and the community.
The means to that end is the Community Emergency Rescue Team, or CERT. Cambria’s team of well-trained and dedicated CERT volunteers has been lauded as the best in San Luis Obispo County and a model for others.
CERT training course details
The basic, hands-on CERT training course is taught in evening sessions scheduled for Jan. 10, 12, 17, 19 and 23.
Each three-hour class starts at 6 p.m. There is a $40 fee for manuals and supplies for the five classes.
Reservations and prepayment are required by Jan. 4.
CERT students learn firefighting and medical skills, how and when to turn off utilities; awareness of hazardous materials and terrorism; light search-and-rescue techniques; and most importantly, self-reliance.
Sign up at the Cambria Fire Department station, 2850 Burton Drive, or get a flier with details and sign-up instructions at http://bit.ly/2gFzCtk, or email Cambria CERT at cambriacert@gmail.com.
