Seniors can need help, whether they admit it or not

Aunt El was an independent and generous woman. She volunteered into her 90s. Unfortunately, she grew more stubborn into her 90s. Widowed and without children, she was without watchdogs. She refused counseling when it would’ve benefited her. Her final years came under the control of a grifter who made her living off of senior citizens like Aunt El.
Life after 60 can shower devastating changes that range from the sudden loss of a spouse, unexpected health challenges, and financial storms that, like a Stage 4 hurricane, can blow hard-earned savings out the window.
Senior Peer Counseling through Wilshire Community Services “offers guidance and listening by professionally trained volunteer counselors to help seniors navigate the ups and downs of grief, loss, depression and other life challenges,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
Based in San Luis Obispo, Wilshire Community Services trains volunteers to support individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County who face significant challenges and life decisions.
A local Senior Peer Counseling volunteer is Roger Teetzel. Following his retirement as a trust portfolio manager, Teetzel and his wife, Diana, moved to Cambria. Roger determined that during this new phase of his life, he wanted to do “something that had more impact on people than their money,” he said during a recent conversation.
A friend introduced him to the volunteer program. Roger knew that this was the volunteer service for him.
The Senior Peer Counseling program “trains volunteers over the age of 55 to provide in-home counseling to their peers, individuals age 60 and older.” The program is designed to counsel seniors facing major life changes, difficulty coping with medical problems, depression or loneliness, relationship or family issues, and caregiver issues. All services are offered at no charge and are provided in the home.
Roger expanded the definition of issues to include seniors who have lost their independence, often because they can’t drive any longer or simply can’t care for themselves, or can’t keep their house clean, or face personal issues between family members. Roger added, “The single largest concern that I hear from seniors is, ‘Was my life relevant?’ … Many face depression and all that entails, which includes not feeling empowered.”
And like my Aunt El, Roger agreed, “The challenge for many independent seniors is they don’t think counseling is needed or that someone will find out that they are seeking help, and then be humiliated.”
About three Cambrians are trained as volunteer Senior Peer Counselors, and a few clients have reached out from Cambria, Roger said. Most referrals come from home health care professionals, visiting nurses, social workers and Adult Protective Services.
Senior peer counselors age 55 or older must attend 60 hours of training, participate in weekly two-hour group supervisions, and counsel clients once a week for one hour. The counselors are encouraged to use their life experiences and skills to provide “critical emotional and psychological support to older adults facing difficult life transitions.”
Wilshire Community Services also offers volunteer programs that include Caring Callers, where volunteers make in-home visits to lonely and isolated seniors weekly; Creative Mediation, where volunteers provide dispute resolution; Good Neighbor Program that bridges the gaps in safety net services for seniors 55 and older and adults 18 and older with disabilities in San Luis Obispo County; and Clearings, a program that screens and identifies early stages of depression in older adults. There is no charge for any of the services.
By the Way We Give often notes how volunteerism benefits the volunteer’s well-being. Roger agrees.
“Providing Senior Peer Counseling brings me a form of contentment and fulfills my life,” Roger said. “I am also given pearls of wisdom from others, and I’m fascinated by their life stories.”
Besides his volunteerism with Wilshire, Roger’s volunteer efforts include serving as a docent at Hearst Castle, a volunteer at Piedras Blancas Light Station and the Coastal Discovery Center. His wife, Diana, is also actively involved with community service.
Gertrude Stein was spot on when she wrote, “We are always the same age inside.”
I’m sure my independent aunt saw herself as the once-young college woman who in the 1940s hitchhiked her way out from a Minnesota winter to sunny California — even when her 90-plus years were blatantly obvious. So, she would have nothing to do with seeking help. I suspect I may be as stubborn as my aunt should I reach that age marker. I hope I can remember this quote from Charles Shultz, “Just remember, when you are over the hill, you begin to pick up speed.” And that can lead to all sorts of unexpected calamities.
SLO County seniors are fortunate for the services offered by Wilshire Community Services. You can learn more about volunteering by calling 805-547-7025, ext. 15, or email seniorpeer@wilshire hcs.org.
