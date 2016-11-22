Deadline to sign up for wood chipping looms Monday, Nov. 28

The deadline is almost here: People who want branches and other cut vegetation chipped up for free must sign up by Monday, Nov. 28, so equipment and crew schedules can be confirmed for the Dec. 1-2 event. With the Thanksgiving holiday in the middle, signing up sooner rather than later is advisable.
The completed form must be returned in person to the Cambria Fire Department, 2850 Burton Drive. The person turning in the form will receive red flagging tape and instructions, and firefighters will get additional information.
The chipping teams can handle only a limited number of locations during the two-day event. No precise appointments can be made for the service, which is one reason the placement of the red flagging tape is so important.
Sign-up forms are available at various locations, such as Cambria Fire; Cambria Community Services District offices, 1316 Tamsen Drive, Suite 201; the library, 1043 Main St.; Cookie Crock Market and other sites.
Some information also was included in the recently mailed CCSD utility bills, but the sign-up form is still required. Details: 805-927-6240.
The California Conservation Corps crews — with help and coordination from Cambria Fire, Cambria’s Community Emergency Response Team and Cambria FireSafe Focus Group — will put the woody debris through a chipping machine, then blow the chips back onto your property at curbside.
To get the chippable materials ready by the Nov. 30 deadline, place them at curbside or in the road easement area of the property. Use the red tape to encircle the stack of materials to be chipped (only limbs and similar materials of less than 5 inches in diameter and no longer than 7 feet; no grass, leaves, pine needles, sawed lumber or building materials).
