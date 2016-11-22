Plant trees Nov. 26 on Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve will celebrate the holidays by planting trees on the preserve from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26.
“Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends, for remembrances, and for cherishing the places that make our community so special,” said Jo Ellen Butler, executive director of FFRP. “Join us and together we’ll help Mother Nature replenish and expand Cambria’s rare and endangered Monterey pine forest on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. All ages are welcome and have enjoyed this yearly event many times.”
Those wishing to participate in the annual event should meet at the Tipton entrance to the preserve and follow the signs to the planting area, which is about halfway between Tipton and Huntington. Planters should dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes.
Some shovels and gloves will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own if they can.
Snacks, water and juice will be provided.
In the event of rain Saturday morning, the event will be canceled and rescheduled.
Details: call the FFRP office, 805-927-2856 or email ffrpcambria@sbc global.net.
