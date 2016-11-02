Topping resigns planning position for San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County supervisors will honor Ken Topping of Cambria at their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8. Topping is resigning as of Nov. 11 as planning commissioner for District 2, a post he’s filled since 2011.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the County Government Center, 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo.
Supervisor Bruce Gibson said Topping “has done a remarkable job during a period where the Planning Commission took on complex and controversial projects. ... The county has been fortunate to have his intelligent, fair and thorough approach to decisions on long-range planning and project review.”
Supervisor Bruce Gibson on outgoing Planning Commissioner Ken Topping
Topping, a noted consultant on hazard mitigation, was planning director for the city of Los Angeles and San Bernardino County, general manager for the Cambria Community Services District, a planning consultant, part-time lecturer with the city and regional planning department at Cal Poly and also led the Cal Poly team that prepared the State Hazard Mitigation Plan for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Gibson is expected to nominate Mike Multari of San Luis Obispo to fill the vacancy, with the board’s vote on the appointment set for Dec. 6. Multari served as the co-founder and principal of Crawford Multari & Clark Associates, a firm that consults on planning and public policy. He also served as executive director of the Morro Bay National Estuary Program and community development director for the cities of San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.
