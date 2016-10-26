Former Cambrian Jack Gibson, supervisor’s father, dies

Cambria has lost another piece of its rural history with the Oct. 19 death of John “Jack” Sanderson Gibson, 95. The World War II veteran gunner and prisoner of war survivor died at a Morro Bay care home.
A celebration of his life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. The location and timing are significant: Jack and Jane Gibson — parents of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson and his brother Paul Gibson — managed the Cambria Farmers Market for two decades, starting in 1989.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donors to contribute to their favorite charity.
The Gibsons were among the founding members of the market, and their impact on the weekly event is still evident.
Since 1980 on their Red Wing Ranch on Cambria’s Curti Creek Road, they’d grown avocados, artichokes, pumpkins and other row crops, plus their trademark “Sweetie” corn that was a guaranteed sellout.
The Gibsons’ dedication to the community was so significant that they were named Cambria co-Citizens of the Year in 1999, and served as joint Pinedorado Parade marshals in 2000.
Jack Gibson was a patient, modest man with a shy but mischievous grin and a quiet leader with a legendary work ethic. He didn’t like talking about the accomplishments, honors or tribulations in his life. They were many, however.
The fourth-generation Californian had served in the 20th Air Force, 58th Bombardment Wing, and was stationed at Calcutta in the China Burma India Theatre. Flying as a Central Fire Control gunner on the B-29, he completed more than 50 missions over the Himalayas before his plane was shot down near Singapore in March 1945.
After enduring 48 hours in a life raft, Gibson and eight other crew members were picked up by the Japanese Military Police, then held (mostly in solitary confinement) in Singapore’s Outram Prison until the end of the war as prisoners of the Emperor of Japan. Gibson was sentenced to death. They were rescued in September 1945.
For his service, Gibson received the Distinguished Flying Cross with cluster, Air Medal with clusters and Bronze Star.
The Gibsons married in 1949. He worked as a line engineer for General Telephone in Santa Monica before being trained as a computer programmer in 1957. He launched his computer systems company in the 1960s. Then in 1973, the Gibsons and their sons moved to Santa Barbara, growing avocados in the hills above Montecito.
In 1980, they moved to Cambria after retiring from their professional careers.
Jack is survived by Jane, his wife of 67 years; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Cherie Gibson, and Paul Gibson and Joan Eaton; five grandchildren (Brian, Kate, Scott, Claire and Kimberly); and devoted family member Grace Crittenden.
