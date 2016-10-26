Halloween scares up a pair of youthful parades in Cambria

Kids will have three opportunities to dress up and celebrate on Monday, Oct. 31, with two annual Halloween celebrations and the traditional trick-or-treating later in the day:
▪ To see Cambria Grammar School’s annual Halloween parade around the middle-level playfield, members of the public should be at the 3223 Main St. campus about 1 p.m. Carpooling is recommended, as parking availability will be limited.
Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and, if they wish, bring little trinkets or individually wrapped candies for each child. There currently are 260 students enrolled in the school.
Children and their siblings can wear costumes if they wish for the procession. Students who don’t participate in Halloween activities will be provided with alternate entertainment.
▪ A second parade starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday, when costumed children and youths will parade through West Village, led (as usual) by the Village Wizard (Rick Bruce). Young parade participants can be accompanied by parents or guardians. The event usually draws about 150 youngsters of all ages.
Paraders are to gather ahead of time in the parking lot of the Cambria Connection (the Lions Club’s Norm Palmer building), 870 Main St.
Other activities
Weekend-long merriment for everybody adds an extra level of concern for law enforcers and first responders. They’ll be on alert for the possibility of more mischief, incidents, accidents, broken laws and traffic-safety issues than might have been the case on regular weekdays.
According to officials from the Sheriff’s Office, CHP and the state’s Office of Traffic Safety, everybody should be extra wary when driving on Halloween, with trick-or-treaters of all ages out and about, often in the dark and frequently not paying as much attention to vehicles as they should. Adult celebrants who plan to imbibe should make alternate transportation plans or designate a sober driver ahead of time.
