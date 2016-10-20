Florist opens at Wise Owl spot; tearoom and gallery coming soon

New Cambria resident Julianne de Silva will launch her Blommor Floral shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100-square-foot bungalow and back patio at what used to be The Wise Owl, 2164 Center St.
De Silva, an interior designer who has worked in floral shops countywide for two years, said Tuesday, Oct. 18, that she plans to serve refreshments Saturday and hopes to have music.
Her usual hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sundays, although she said she’ll also take special orders to be delivered on her days off, especially during holiday periods.
De Silva said she’ll love providing her new North Coast neighbors with fresh flowers, most of which she plans to buy from various farms in Nipomo and Arroyo Grande, to ensure freshness. She also plans to sell terrariums and garden-related giftware, such as birdfeeders and wreaths, and can arrange flowers in a customer’s own vase or container.
The shop’s unusual name (pronounced bloo-more) is the Swedish word for flowers. And, yes, de Silva is Swedish, the daughter of a farmer and a flower arranger, “so I love the dirt and growing things, the birds and the bees.”
For details, go to www.blommorfloral.com or call 550-6030.
Blommor will be just one part of the revival of the historic Center Street building, with the front structure to be occupied soon by The Nest Gallery and Tea, a combination gallery and tearoom being finalized by Eric and Cherie Jensen of Agoura Hills.
They are seeking more local sculptors and plein air artists who want to participate in the new concept. To contact the Jensens, email to nestgalleryandtea@gmail.com.
