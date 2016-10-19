Cayucos students’ role at Coast Union addressed at candidates forum

2:04 Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections Pause

1:12 Cambria teen found dead in Nacimiento Lake remembered as fun-loving kid

1:58 Drones used to count gray whales off Piedras Blancas

1:54 A drone’s-eye view of Cambria's pine forest

1:33 Blowing glass at Harmony Glassworks

0:52 Take a peek inside this renovated Cambria log cabin

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

3:16 'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala

1:25 Cal Poly men's soccer falls to UC Santa Barbara

1:12 Highlights from Cal Poly's 55-35 win over Portland State