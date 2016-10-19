San Simeon stands pat on water policy

The San Simeon Community Services District board stood pat on its water conservation ordinance Oct. 12, despite a volley of data and chatter from the regulation’s opponent Hank Krzciuk and a roomful of residents who appeared to be on both sides of the debate.
In three consecutive meetings, the board members listened to the public, staff and (in the past two meetings) the district counsel. Krzciuk presented stats and opinions on the district’s water use and other issues, maintaining that there’s plenty of water and no need for any restrictions other than those mandated by the governor.
District staff presented the ordinance clauses one by one, and reminded directors that the state hypothetically could demand repayment of a drought-related grant if the district rescinded its water-conservation measures.
While directors listened carefully and commented at length, it was the last point that seemed to convince them. They took no action on the old ordinance or a proposed new one, which left the old one in effect.
They’ll discuss the issue again at their Nov. 9 meeting.
Mobile home issue
The board also dealt with another knotty issue: Some mobile homes, sheds, decorative items and medical equipment that are encroaching on a district-owned easement.
The encroachment has been happening for decades, and only came to light recently when San Luis Obispo County asked about the boundary line.
At the meeting, three board members instructed staff to work with park owners and those who own the items that are encroaching on the easement.
The board’s bottom line was to notify the mobile home owners about the situation and essentially “look the other way” for now, but remind those owners that replacing or substantially remodeling any of the offending mobile homes would mean those replacements must be made shorter and kept off the easement.
Director Ken Patel was absent; Director Leroy Price recused himself from voting on the mobile home issue because he manages the park.
Staff change
There are some changes coming at the district office, as the general management firm, Grace Environmental Services, takes on the same responsibilities at the embattled Los Osos Community Services District. Grace Environmental will serve as the district’s third general manager in less than a year.
The firm’s new in-house staff person in Los Osos will be the woman who has administered the San Simeon district contract for nine years, Renee Samaniego Osborne, who lives in Morro Bay.
However, Osborne will continue to oversee the San Simeon office, she said Tuesday, Oct. 18.
