Lady Broncos push volleyball win streak to seven in a row

The Coast Union volleyball team extended its unbeaten string in the Coast Valley League by shutting out the Cuyama Valley Bears 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 13. The 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 victory at Cuyama Valley, marked Coast Union’s seventh straight win in the CVL. Coast has won 24 of its last 25 CVL contests dating back to 2014.
Coast (9-4 overall) is atop the CVL standings at 7-0, a game ahead of 6-1 Coastal Christian.
The Coast Union junior varsity team lost to the Nipomo freshman team Oct. 13 by scores of 25-13 and 25-17.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Coast Union hosted Coastal Christian in a CVL match, too late for this week’s deadline.
The Coast Union varsity volleyball team takes on Coast Union alumni volleyball players in the gymnasium Friday, Oct. 21. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit cancer research.
Tennis
The Coast Union tennis team defeated Nipomo 14-4 in a home match Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Coach Tom Coxwell noted that the Titans brought a number of their JV players, so the Lady Broncos weren’t playing Nipomo’s varsity in every set.
In that match Michelle Campos won her singles sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-0, and Annika Marthaler won two of three, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. Zoe Markham’s scores were 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
In the doubles competition, Ani Corbet and Melissa Drew won 6-3, 6-0, 6-0; Jasmine Kelleher and Lindy Ortiz won their sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. The third doubles team of Olivia Hargear and Nirvana Tesfayohannes won a single set, 1-6, 3-6, 6-1.
Opposing coaches keep congratulating us on our sportsmanship, and how friendly and supportive our girls are in the matches they play.
Tom Coxwell, Coast Union tennis coach
On Friday, Oct. 14, the Coast Union girls traveled to Santa Maria and lost to the Saints 12-6. Campos lost her first two sets, 3-6- 2-6, but won the third, 6-2 — the only singles win for Coast. The doubles team of Corbet and Drew won two sets (2-6, 6-2, 6-0); Kelleher and Ortiz also won two (5-7, 6-4, 6-4); and Markham and Lyon scored two wins (7-6, 6-7, 7-5).
Coxwell was impressed that his team “didn’t give up; they just kept at it the whole time, and they cheered each other on. We have a tradition that when one of our players comes off a tiebreaker, all the other girls make a tunnel with their hands to escort both teams off the court.
“That way we congratulate both teams on a really nice job. Opposing coaches keep congratulating us on our sportsmanship, and how friendly and supportive our girls are in the matches they play,” Coxwell explained.
The last home match of the year was Wednesday, Oct. 19, against Atascadero. That score will be included in next week’s Cambrian.
Cross country
Running against teams from all over California in the 2016 Cal Poly XC High School Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15, Coast Union girls and boys placed third overall in Division 5.
Coast’s top runner, Paul Butterfield, took third individually in Division 5 with a time of 17 minutes, 48.7 seconds. Cesar Hernandez “ran amazingly well,” coach Jim Hurley said. “Last year, he was way back in the pack to this year, our No. 2 runner.” Hernandez ran the 5K in 21:00.1.
Other boys competing included Colby Ratzat (22:15.7), Ethan Walters (22:45.7) and Eder Ramirez (24:32.7). Coast girls participating were Karina Mendoza (25:16.5), Maria Castillo (28:39.1), Sujey Gutierrez (28:40.2) and Maria Ramirez (28:41.8).
The entire team ran “well in the light rain,” said Hurley, who shares coaching duties with Ayen Johnson.
Comments