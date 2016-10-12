Cambria health district hopefuls address challenges

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Cambria Community Healthcare District board in a year that has already featured one change on the panel’s membership, following the death of trustee Michael McLaughlin in August.
Jerry Wood, who was appointed by the board to fill for the final two years of McLaughlin’s seat, is also running for a four-year term. Should he win that race, he will relinquish the seat to which he was appointed, and a new trustee will have to be chosen, either by the board, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors or in an election.
Others in the race are incumbent board President Kristi Jenkins, incumbent trustee Barbara Bronson Gray and former county Supervisor Shirley Bianchi, who also served on the health board back when it was known as a hospital district.
The four candidates answered a series of emailed questions from The Cambrian. The following are their responses.
• • •
(1) Why are you running for office? What skills and experience would you add to the board? If you are a challenger, why do you think you’ll be a good director? If you are an incumbent, why do you think you are a good board member and should retain your seat on the board?
Shirley Bianchi: I have a passion for good government, and have been distressed with what I have observed at board meetings. After my 11 years as a political activist, eight years on the Planning Commission and eight years on the Board of Supervisors, I have a great deal of experience in local government, and how it should function.
Barbara Bronson Gray: After serving four years on the board, I have more to do. I want to maintain a locally owned, locally based, fully funded ambulance service and bring more medical resources to town to meet the expressed needs of the residents. As for my skills and experience, I’m a registered nurse with a master’s degree in cardiovascular nursing and hospital administration. I have broad experience in management at every level. I also have an excellent understanding of the health care system and what challenges we are likely to face in the future. I bring all of this — and a deep commitment to our community — to the role.
Kristi Jenkins: I have served on the Healthcare District Board for the past eight years, elected on a platform of fiscal responsibility, fostering an organization that responds to the emergency medical needs on the North Coast and promotes education and preventive services. My strength as a board member is my background knowledge of health care districts, particularly the CCHD, and 50-plus years working in the health care field.
Jerry Wood: I am running for trustee because I feel there is a need to continue to provide the high level of emergency and medical service to all the residents of CCHD. I feel that my experience in local, state and federal building and fire codes will be a valued asset in providing a diverse point of view and experience that the current board does not have. The skills and experience I would bring to the table are my 23 year-plus knowledge of implementing codes and ordinances. I believe that being a team player with the ability to listen to all points of view, use all available resources to obtain information and compromise, I would be a good trustee for the CCHD.
• • •
(2) How do you propose the district deal with the aging ambulance service headquarters on Main Street? Do you favor finding a new location? Renovating the current location? Some other course of action? Why?
Bianchi: The board has authorized the hiring of a licensed professional to evaluate the building. If the evaluation confirms that the building either needs much renovation, or is completely unredeemable, there is a possibility that through the provisions of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan that will be written for Cambria, funding from FEMA for predisaster mitigation might be available if the building is deemed to be nonearthquake proof. This really needs to be explored when the time comes. Otherwise, the community might want to have a fundraiser, grants from other foundations might be available, or, as a last possibility, the district might vote to raise its taxes for this one project. I am opposed to selling the property. It is the one asset the district has.
Bronson Gray: We need to approach this issue as we should every question or challenge we face: Thoughtfully define the problem, identify possible solutions, evaluate our financial resources for dealing with the issue, and then, and only then, select the best solution we can afford. That’s why I have advocated for hiring a licensed contractor/inspector as our first step. That was approved unanimously at our last meeting.
The board’s “Property and Facilities” committee — Kristi Jenkins and Bob Putney — recommended a couple of months ago that we sell the Main Street buildings — one of which is currently leased by Community Health Centers (CHC) — and purchase and remodel a private home on a residential street near the fire station. That was not a good idea. And I do not believe we should sell our property, as it is an important community-owned medical services asset.
Jenkins: I am a long-term advocate of relocating the ambulances, EMS equipment and our employees from what has been appropriately defined as a subadequate location. This discussion has been going on for over 10 years and needs to be corrected in the very near future. I am and continue to support all EMS activities, equipment and employees located in the same area to best serve the health and safety needs of the entire district.
Wood: Of the four options that are currently under consideration by the trustees, I would favor Option 3 or 4. I have conducted a walk-through of the existing facility and, in my professional opinion, it is lacking in many areas. As a public agency, the facility is required to meet the requirements of an essential building. Essential buildings are required by code to meet a higher level of construction, fire protection, etc. than a commercial building. Options 1 and 2 would be too expensive and would only be an interim fix. Upgrading to meet the essential building requirements may not even be possible under Option 1. With all the SLO County requirements, from the information available to me, the property would not be adequate to even do a demo and building of a new structure(s) under Option 2. Other downsides of the current location are safety issues with ambulances required to enter a main thoroughfare, traverse congested areas which has an adverse effect on essential emergency response times. The security of the ambulance and storage areas related to vandalism, break-ins and deterioration by weather, not to mention the living areas, are, in my opinion, not acceptable. Option 3 would involve relocating the facility to an existing property with structure(s) that could be remodeled in a more cost-effective manner to provide safe and secure facility for the ambulance crews. The construction of a new facility, Option 4, obviously would be the best solution. Understanding the higher level of cost, the facility would be viable for many years. A new facility would meet all prevailing code requirements, provide proper living/sleeping areas for the ambulance crews, provide a secure location for the equipment and supplies and accommodate the CCHD administration. Having the ambulance in a more centralized location would vastly improve the emergency response time.
• • •
(3) Do you support expanding health care services within the district and, if so: (a) How big a priority is such an expansion? (b) What services do you consider most vital? and (c) How should the district approach such an expansion?
Bianchi: I definitely support the expansion of health care services for Cambria. We desperately need to fill the gap between what CHC has to offer and the ambulance service, as proven by the Healthcare Needs Survey. For example, we need at the very least more primary care physicians, a digital X-ray, expanded laboratory services and some form of walk-in care. The district itself cannot provide these services, but it can and must cooperate with CHC, Dignity Health and Tenet Corp. in helping them locate services here in Cambria.
Bronson Gray: Yes! We are a Healthcare District, and are the only agency charged with ensuring that the medical needs of the residents here are met. Through the Healthcare Needs Survey effort that I spearheaded, we learned that 85 percent of the respondents wanted more health services in town. We’ve also learned of other unmet needs, such as pediatric dentistry, for example. It’s important to understand that this is not an either/or situation. We can continue to support a fully funded ambulance service while recruiting needed services here, at no cost to the residents. We have reached out to Dignity Health, Tenet and CHC and are in active discussions with Dignity Health and Tenet. From the needs survey, coupled with published research about estimating medical needs, and our conversations with the medical providers, it is clear that we need more physicians in town for both primary care and walk-in services, with X-ray, lab and other diagnostics. This is addition, not subtraction. By that I mean bringing more services here will in no way detract or distract from ambulance services. And as for the possibility of these added services competing with medical and other health care-related resources in town, the census and the survey data combined show there is plenty of need to go around.
Jenkins: The vital services the health care district has provided for the area is a building that has housed physicians and provided ambulance services to the North Coast residents for over 50 years. The district is considered rural, but due to advances in technology, equipment and training are in a position to provide immediate life-saving interventions to local residents and visitors. Health care services in the area include a locally based clinic, a home health agency, two assisted living facilities, and multiple support organizations. The district is not opposed and has not attempted to deter any additional expansion of heath care related services.
Wood: I believe that expanding the health care services of the district has a high priority. Although establishing an “urgent care” type facility would be a good thing, it may or may not be financial feasible for the commercial providers that are being approached to do so. I believe that the CCHD needs to develop a plan to recruit new private physicians to come to the area and provide primary medical care for the residents of the district. Effort also needs to be made to develop a cooperative effort by the CCHD, CHC and the private health care community to provide basic X-ray and minor emergency treatment to our residents.
• • •
(4) Do you believe the community is at risk of losing local control over its ambulance service and, if so, how? How should the district respond?
Bianchi: At this time there is no danger of losing the ambulance service. Ten years ago there was a discussion about privatizing the ambulance service, but no action was taken. Personally, I am not in favor of privatizing the ambulance because the district then must provide the company with a profit margin in order to stay here. That is not fiscally responsible when the district itself can provide the service. The budget will need to be reviewed carefully to ensure that our tax dollars are being spent as efficiently and effectively as possible.
Bronson Gray: Absolutely not. In my four years on the board, there has been no discussion about that. There is no issue. In fact, at our last board meeting, I proposed a resolution to affirm that the board go on record as continuing to support our local, community-support ambulance service. The resolution passed almost unanimously.
Jenkins: The discussion of maintaining local oversight and control of the ambulance services has been addressed by previous CCHD boards and a Citizens Advisory Committee created by the CCSD (Cambria Community Services District) and CCHD boards. Financing a health care district ambulance service based on tax revenues, assessment and ambulance revenues is a continuing challenge, as emergency ambulance transports can’t be scheduled and tax bases are not stable. Legislation (Assembly Bill 2418, May 2012) also threatened not only our ambulance services, but our entire nonhospital-based health care district. At the direction of the voters in the passage of Measure AA in 2006 to maintain two ambulance crews onsite 24/7, the district should continue to appropriately monitor current legislation and ambulance revenues.
Wood: No. At the CCHD board meeting Sept. 27, a resolution (No. 03-16) was passed by unanimous vote to support maintaining the ambulance operation.
• • •
(5) What specific steps would you take to overcome divisions on the board and work collaboratively with other board members?
Bianchi: It is really necessary for board members and all staff, including ambulance crew staff, to concentrate on the vision of the district, which is the provision of health care to the community. In times past, I have diffused difficult situations with humor and humility. Egos have no place on a public board. Each member ought to have something positive to contribute, and each member must treat the other as they themselves would like to be treated. At the moment, I am chair of the Cambria FireSafe Focus Group, about as diverse a group in Cambria as one could imagine. I was asked to chair the group by the SLO County FireSafe Council because they felt I was the best cat herder on the North Coast. I intend to bring that talent to the CCHD board.
Bronson Gray: Our debates have been based on deep differences about how to professionally oversee the district and, quite honestly, whether we should be solely an ambulance service, or also embrace our historic charge to recruit needed services here. I’m hoping this election settles the question of what people want and feel they need. I believe they want both.
Jenkins: A board especially a public board is made up of elected members responsible to all their constituents who work together to set policy while keeping focused on the long range strategic goals set by the district. To accomplish this directive it becomes necessary to compromise and work collaboratively, setting into perspective individual agendas for the benefit of the organization. As a board member, I will continue to work with other board members to set policies that keep the needs of the entire community as focus and refrain from day-to-day involvement in issues that should be handled by our administrative staff.
Wood: As a team player committed to all the residents of the CCHD, I would listen to all points of view, thoroughly discuss them, and work toward a consensus of opinion to resolve any and all issues. Compromise would be the key to success in this area.
Shirley Bianchi
▪ Age: 86
▪ Birthplace: Glendale
▪ Years in Cambria: 35
▪ Education: BA, English, San Jose State; secondary teaching credential, UC Davis
▪ Employment: Retired; Former SLO County Supervisor, District 2
▪ Civic involvement: Fresno: St. Paul Newman Center Parish Council; chair, St. Paul’s Renaissance Festival; chair, Fresno City Heart Drive; editor, Fresno City Schools newsletter, “On The Bright Side.” San Luis Obispo: director, Cambria Community Hospital District (1980-81); co-founder, San Luis Obispo Land Conservancy; co-founder, Coastal Residents United of Cambria; member/chair San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission (1990-98); member/chair SLO County Board of Supervisors (1999-2007); chair, Cambria FireSafe Focus Group (2015-present).
▪ Hobbies: Sitting in the sun; reading whatever I can get my hands on; politics
Barbara Bronson Gray
▪ Age: 61
▪ Birthplace: Van Nuys
▪ Years in Cambria:11
▪ Education:UCLA: Bachelor of science and masters degrees in nursing and administration
▪ Employment: Registered nurse, health care journalist
▪ Civic involvement: Director, Cambria Community Healthcare District; member: SLO Medical Reserve Corps and the Red Cross, Cambria FireSafe Focus Group, Allied Arts, Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Cambria Historical Society, Friends of the Library
▪ Hobbies: Swimming, hiking, backpacking, kayaking, watercolor painting, gardening, travel
Kristi Jenkins
▪ Age: 72
▪ Birthplace: Merced, CA
▪ Years in Cambria:33
▪ Education:Bachelor of science medical technology (1966) Creighton University; Masters in Healthcare Administration (2001) University of La Verne.
▪ Employment:Clinical laboratory testing technologist, Creighton Memorial Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska (1966-68), Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, West Lafayette, Indiana (1968-71), Bloss Memorial District Hospital, Atwater, (1971-77), Automated Analytical Laboratories, Ventura, (1978-83); physician and clinic technical laboratory support, contract manager for large clinics, the Department of Corrections Prisons, Parole and the California Youth Authority, Damon Reference Laboratory, Newbury Park, (1983-1991); laboratory manager/clinical supervisor, Damon Reference Laboratories, Santa Barbara (1992-94); laboratory manager/cinical supervisor, Unilab, San Luis Obispo, (1994-99); part-time instructor, health occupations, Cuesta College (1994-99) and Allan Hancock College (1992-99); full-time instructor/program coordinator health occupations, Allan Hancock College (1999-2006); department chair, life, physical and health sciences (2001-06).
▪ Civic involvement: University Women of Cambria (2004-present), board member 2006-present; Native Daughters of the Golden West (2009-present); trustee (2012-present); Cambria Connection board (2006-present); advisory board, Cherish Home Health (present); advisory board, Wilshire Hospice (1998-2014); Santa Rosa Catholic Church (1983-2012); director, Faith Formation Program (2007-12); Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Cayucos (2012-present); director, Faith Formation program (2012-present).
▪ Hobbies: Reading for pleasure.
Jerry Wood
▪ Age: 72
▪ Birthplace: Pasadena
▪ Years in Cambria: 3 years as a permanent resident, visitor/vacationer since age 5
▪ Education:Bachelor of arts, public administration, California State University, Los Angeles
▪ Employment:37 years with the city of Pasadena in parks, public works, building and safety; retired from the Fire Department
▪ Civic involvement:33 years as a volunteer with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association; member/coordinator, Volunteers on Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Diamond Bar station; member, CERT programs in Pasadena and Diamond Bar; member/assistant coordinator, Cambria CERT program; member/membership chairman, Cambria Lions Club; Pinedorado volunteer/participant; numerous Cambria Lions Club public outreach events; blood and platelet donor, American Red Cross; appointed trustee, CCHD
▪ Hobbies: My 1930 Model A, five-window coupe hot rod; photography; woodworking; stained glass; gardening
Comments