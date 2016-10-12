NCAC to consider Ragged Point Inn remodeling project Oct. 19

2:04 Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections Pause

1:12 Cambria teen found dead in Nacimiento Lake remembered as fun-loving kid

1:58 Drones used to count gray whales off Piedras Blancas

1:54 A drone’s-eye view of Cambria's pine forest

1:33 Blowing glass at Harmony Glassworks

0:49 Take a virtual tour of this serene SLO garden

1:14 What Cal Poly students think about the new alcohol sales in the University Union

0:41 Hiking Irish Hills Natural Reserve

0:46 Oceano man witnesses car break-in that prompts search

1:03 Arroyo Grande's Noah Thinger on his big game against Paso Robles