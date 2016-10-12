NCAC to consider Ragged Point Inn remodeling project Oct. 19

The owners of Ragged Point Inn want to remodel and expand the blufftop resort’s facilities in a major, phased project, and North Coast advisers are to learn more about the plans Oct. 19. The North Coast Advisory Council (NCAC) meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Rabobank, 1030 Main St.
Architect Richard LeGros of Los Osos is to give a presentation about the proposed project at 19019 Coast Highway, and is to be available to answer questions about it, according to NCAC Chairman Ted Siegler.
Siegler sent an email to council members Oct. 6, in which he defined the project as a “significant remodel of the Ragged Point Inn. The project will be done over a long period of time in five distinct phases.”
The first phase would include resort guest rooms and commercial space; Phase 2, employee housing and resort operations; Phase 3, guest rooms and restaurants; Phase 4, more guest rooms; and Phase 5, the spa and massage center.
Those plans are available in a 51-page application online at http://bit.ly/2dTWK6k.
According to the proposal, the 7-acre property bounded by Highway 1 and the Pacific Ocean currently includes a 39-room inn, restaurants, gas station and convention center. The property has 1,100 feet of highway frontage.
The plan includes extensive relandscaping to create 5 acres of gardens, adding 32 new motel guest rooms, replacing the restaurants, gas station and public restrooms.
County planner Schani Siong wrote to Siegler Oct. 5, saying representatives of the Ramey Family Trust, which owns Ragged Point Inn, “have been working with the county over the past two years trying to define a development scope that the county (and, hopefully, the Coastal Commission) will support.”
