HART benefit for feline medical needs continues through Oct. 29

There’s still time to buy tickets for the Cause for Paws Raffle to benefit the Homeless Animal Rescue Team’s Guardian Angel fund.
All proceeds from this drawing will be used to pay for special medical needs of HART’s cats and kittens.
Local businesses, artists, and Guardian Angel supporters have donated 56 choice raffle prizes. Descriptions of the prizes are available on HART’s website at www.slohart. org/news.htm.
Tickets are on sale through Oct. 29 at the HART office, 2638 Main St. in Cambria; by phone (805-927-7377); at the Cambria Farmers Market, Cambria Animal Medical Clinic or Cambria Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $10 each, or three for $25.
Winning tickets will be drawn Oct. 29. Prize winners will be notified by phone and/or email and need not be present to win.
