Fiscalini Water Tank ‘on schedule’

The sides of the new $483,000 Fiscalini Water Tank are up, and the roof will go on soon, according to Will Bellis, who is managing the project for the Cambria Community Services District.
In an email sent Tuesday, Oct. 11, to district General Manager Jerry Gruber, Bellis said the sides of the 320,000-gallon tank are at the finished height of 24 feet, with the third “shell ring” having been welded into place recently.
Bellis said he anticipated that the roof would go on the tank during the week of Oct. 17, which is “about right with regard to the overall schedule.”
He said in an Oct. 5 email interview that “the tank welding is expected to be complete this month,” and “the project is on schedule,” having allowed some additional time for fire-protection clearing, “which will put us into early December.”
In that fire-protection work, crews removed brush and grasses from a wide swath of ground surrounding the site, which helps protect the area from any flying sparks from welding and other processes. There also are several other fire-protection measures on site, including water-filled tank rigs with pumps.
During the construction, water is being provided to area customers from four temporary tanks on site.
Each tank holds 10,000 gallons.
New CCSD hours
Starting Monday, Oct. 17, the Cambria Community Services District offices at 1316 Tamson Drive, Suite 201, will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
According to an Oct. 5 email sent to Jerry Gruber, the district’s general manager, by finance manager Patrick O’Reilly, the expanded office hours are doable because the front office is “now fully staffed again.”
The office had been open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
