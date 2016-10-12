Cambria resident featured in AARP Bulletin

The November issue of AARP Bulletin, a 35 million-circulation nationwide newsletter published by the American Association of Retired Persons, will feature Eleanor Seavey of Cambria.
Seavey has run a home-based bed-and-breakfast with her husband, William, since 2006. The story focuses on people who have transitioned from businesses that are physically challenging to those that are less so.
Seavey ran a licensed family day care business in Orcutt before relocating to Cambria.
“The work of our home stay does involve physical work such as cleaning and bed making,” Eleanor Seavey said. “But it is less demanding than running a child care business which required picking up and directing young children while constantly being alert to their safety.”
Seavey’s husband also assisted with the family day care and is “Mr. Fix-it” with the B&B, Her Castle (www.hercastle.com).
