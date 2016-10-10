CCSD candidates forum Thursday, Oct. 13, at Cambria vets hall

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Cambria voters will have another opportunity to hear from candidates for three seats up for election on the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors.
The Cambria Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a candidates’ forum at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, to be moderated by the League of Women Voters.
Mary Ann Carson, the chamber’s executive director, said Friday, Oct. 7, that all the candidates had accepted the invitation to attend the forum, including incumbents Robinette, Sanders and Amanda Rice, and challengers Harry Farmer, R. Thomas Kirkey, Dewayne Lee, Jeff Walters and write-in candidate Steve Kniffen.
As is the case with most League forums, candidates will be given the opportunity to present opening and closing statements. The League will parse written questions submitted by audience members. For details, go to www.cambriachamber.org.
A previous forum sponsored by Free and Equal Elections Foundation was held Thursday, Sept. 29 for CCSD incumbent and challenger candidates. Incumbents Robinette and Sanders did not attend; incumbent Rice did, along with the challengers.
