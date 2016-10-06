Student’s mermaid joins Betty Boop as Cambria’s top scarecrows for 2016

Betty Boop made her debut in a Max Fleischer cartoon in 1930, about the time some of the items on display at the Rich Man Poor Man Antique Mall were being produced.
Now, in 2016, a statue of the classic Jazz Age flapper greets customers outside Cambria business alongside a blue ribbon proclaiming her Best of Show in the adult division for the Cambria Scarecrow Festival.
Just down the street at the Cambria Pub and Steakhouse, Karis Lawson’s “Queen of the Sea” took Best of Show honors in the student division. The scarecrow is a mermaid reclining in a hammock. Lawson is Spirit Club co-commissioner and a member of the varsity volleyball team at Coast Union High School.
“Karis inherited the mermaid tail from Marge Sewell, the lady that was the grand marshal of the Pinedorado parade,” said Coast Union art teacher Suzette Morrow. “She made it for Neptune several years ago that was located at the Discovery Center at San Simeon State Beach. Marge was kind enough to let us have the tail.
“Karis did an amazing job transforming it into a mermaid for The Pub. She is a very gifted artist and seamstress.”
As of Oct. 2, Michele Sherman of the Scarecrow Festival said, “I have counted and documented all the Scarecrows in Cambria, San Simeon and Harmony. As of tonight we have 528. This includes the new ones, old ones, refurbished ones, etc. I counted little piglets, flying pumpkins, flying pigs, horses, cows, dogs and birds.”
Two days later, she counted again, and the number was up to 540.
This year’s judges were Sarah Linn, The Tribune’s entertainment editor; KSBY-TV morning news co-anchor Scott Daniels; and Jessica Blanchfield of Archer and Hound Advertising.
Judges awarded cash prizes for the first time in categories including best scarecrows a student, resident, business and club or organization. There is also a cash prize for the best animation.
Suzette Morrow, art instructor at Coast Union High School and Santa Lucia Middle School
Adult categories
Best of Show: “Betty Boop” by Philip Hauser, Rich Man Poor Man Antiques Mall
Best of Show Animation: “Angry Grape’s Revenge” by Tom Laycook, 801 Main St.
Best Scarecrow Representing a Business: “Plague Doctor” by Kathryn Clayton and Taryn Knapp, Spellbound Herbs
Best Scarecrow by a Club: “Oh, the Places Students Will Go” with CEF by Tigg Morales, Cambria Education Foundation
Best Scarecrow by an Individual Artist: “Stan the Man” by Bill Sheppard, Mona Sheppard and Carol Flash, 1617 Main St.
Best Traditional Scarecrow: “Oz Scarecrow”by CeCe Lomeli, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast
Most Imaginative Scarecrow: “Fancy Flower Fairy” by Shara Tatham, Simplify
Best Scarecrow Inspired by Real Life: “Cecil the Lion” by Terry Camp, Cambria Nursery
Best Scarecrow Involving Cows: “Buttercup” by Joanne Yenshaw for Bronze, Silver, and Gold Gallery
Best Scarecrow Honoring Cambria’s Sesquicentennial: “150 Not So Scary Crows” by the J. Patrick House Bed & Breakfast staff
Best Patriotic Scarecrow: “America Winehart” by Taylor Johnson and April Anderson for Harmony Cellars
Best Sports Scarecrow: “Pickleball Player” by Shelly Becker, Pickleball Club
Best Humorous Scarecrow: “Clueless Clem” and Bossy by Pat and Christine Fischer, Lucia Apothecary
Best Scarecrow Using the Unexpected: “Ocean Drifter Ganesha” by Shannon Sutherland, Ocean Drifter
Best Group Installation: “Pirate Display,” Tammy Jones at the Cambria Nursery
Best Scarecrow from Adult Workshop: “Happy Hayman,” by Marcia Betrue and Heidi Hopkins
Best Returning Scarecrow: “Got Milk,” by Abel Martinez and Carole Adams, Pinedorado Grounds
Student categories
Best of Student Show: “Queen of the Sea” by Karis Lawson, Cambria Pub and Steakhouse
Most Historical: 1. “Beach Day” by Cesar Hernandez, Castle Inn; 2. “Freddy Fisherman” by Sugey Quintero, Blue Dolphin; 3. “Scuba Dude” by Vanessa Ramirez, San Pebbles Inn
Most Lifelike: 1. “Beauty Briann” by Raely Barbosa, Diva Day Spa; 2. “Squidward at the Beach” by Maria Ramirez, Moonstone Cottages; 3. “Chef Mario” by Daniel Corona, Lombardi’s
Most Creative: 1. “BBQ Brow” by Madison and Mason Breen, 768 Main St.; 2. “Abby Stract” by Margaret Hall, Parts Unknown; 3. “Aannii” by Marissa Martinez, Sea Breeze Inn
Most Fun: 1. “Smiley” by Annika Mathaler, The Vault; 2. “SantAsh” and Luciakemon Friends Go by the Santa Lucia Middle School Arts Students, Cambria Drug & Gift; 3. “Bill LaBrie” by Luis Plascencia, Visions of Nature
Most Traditional: 1. “Joe Crow” by Joseph Crow, Creekside Inn; 2. “Ermelindo” by Alondra de Jesus, JBJ Pizza; 3. (tie): “Johnnu Cueto” by Gary Lions and “Clayton Kernshaw” by Anthony Stonehill, Main Street Grill
Best Scarecrow from Student Workshop: “Feminine Mystique: Fighting for Equality” by Savannah Lyon and Michelle Campos
