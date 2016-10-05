San Simeon water conservation plan revised, to be discussed

1:12 Cambria teen found dead in Nacimiento Lake remembered as fun-loving kid Pause

1:58 Drones used to count gray whales off Piedras Blancas

1:54 A drone’s-eye view of Cambria's pine forest

1:33 Blowing glass at Harmony Glassworks

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:44 Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

1:18 Los Osos artist uses plastic to make custom guitar pickguards

1:18 Atascadero sculptor creates art from broken glass

0:43 Watch fishermen reel in 'monster' tiger shark

0:53 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's plans include zip line, 150-acre garden