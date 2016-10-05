San Simeon water conservation plan revised, to be discussed

San Simeon citizens will get another whack next week at a revised water conservation ordinance proposed by their services district.
The special public-input workshop meeting of the San Simeon Community Services District board of directors will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The workshop precedes the water committee’s meeting at 5 p.m. and the directors’ regularly scheduled October meeting, which starts at 6.
All the sessions are being held in the Plaza del Cavalier Banquet Room, 250 San Simeon Ave., San Simeon.
The directors unanimously turned down the proposed ordinance Sept. 14, after a few district customers objected to how strict the year-round restrictions would be. The ordinance had been studied and discussed publicly in a similar previous workshop and at board meetings.
According to staff, the district plans to hold another public-input workshop Nov. 9, before that month’s board meeting.
