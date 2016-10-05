Cambria Reds improve record to 3-0

The Cambria Reds improved their Little League Fall Ball record to 3-0 by defeating the Atascadero Gray Little League team 12-1 on Sunday, Oct. 2. Last week, the Reds beat the Atascadero Orange team, 23-3.
Caiden Kennedy went 4-for-4 at the plate. Pitchers Robert Saunders, Ryan Kasper, Alan Nunez and Kennedy combined in holding Atascadero to three hits and one run in seven innings.
Michael Dubnow made a run-saving catch in left field, catcher Michael Sison threw out a runner trying to steal second, and Emi Pena went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Reds.
Gary Stephenson, who shares coaching duties with Matt Saunders, said, “The entire team hit well and played the smartest game we’ve played in a long time.”
