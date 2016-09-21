Cambria health district rolls out new ambulance

There’s a new ride in town for patients being transported by the Cambria Community Healthcare District: a 2016 ambulance.
The Type 3 Chevy “box” ambulance, dubbed Unit 18, cost the district nearly $191,600 out the door, not counting the more than $20,000 worth of essential “after market” accessories that were added, such as oxygen-tank holsters, gurney clips, a locked cabinet for medicines and other interior equipment.
Meanwhile, the district is preparing for some other changes, including a new trustee, who was to have been selected at a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21, to replace the late Michael McLaughlin. Those who had applied for the vacancy include Laurie Mileur and Jerry Wood. The latter also is a candidate on the CCHD ballot Nov. 8, as are incumbents Kristi Jenkins and Barbara Bronson Gray and challenger Shirley Bianchi.
The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Old Cambria Grammar School, 1350 Main St.
Items on that agenda include:
▪ Considering a resolution reaffirming board’s commitment to maintaining a locally based ambulance service under local control.
▪ Hearing a report on health care issues by Kathy Collins, specialty care systems coordinator for San Luis Obispo County Public Health Agency Services.
▪ Possibly hiring a consultant to evaluate condition of district-owned medical buildings at 2515 and 2535 Main St.
▪ Receiving Administrator Bob Sayers’ report on the district’s Project Heartbeat Endowment Fund and the need for another Zoll heart monitor.
According to district records, the new ambulance joins Unit 15, a 2002 Ford with 169,000 miles on the odometer, and units 16 and 17, which are 2008 Dodge Sprinters that have gone, respectively, 175,000 and 173,000 miles.
The new unit replaces Unit 14, a 2002 Ford with about 191,000 miles and a defunct transmission.
Last month, trustees declared that unit to be surplus and directed Sayers to research where it could be donated. One suggested recipient was the Cuesta College mechanics shop, where students could repair the vehicle and donate it to the community college’s emergency medical technician program.
