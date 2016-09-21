Campaign a subtext of CCSD meeting

The upcoming election, including for three seats on the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors, isn’t on the agenda for the board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 22, but it’s certain to be on the minds of directors and many members of the audience.
Up for election Nov. 8 are CCSD seats held by board President Gail Robinette and directors Amanda Rice and Greg Sanders. All are seeking re-election; challengers include Harry Farmer, Tom Kirkey, DeWayne Lee, Jeff Walters and write-in candidate Steve Kniffen.
However, there are some interesting issues on the agenda for the meeting that starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
For instance, Cal Fire forester Alan Peters is to present a chronological account of forest-related work done by his agency, CCSD and others, within and near Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and in other areas of the forest.
Dan McCrain, new fire captain with Cambria Fire Department, will be sworn in and given lapel pins signifying his new rank. He formerly was the operations director for the Cambria Community Healthcare District, a job now held on an interim basis by longtime CCHD paramedic Jason Melendy.
During the Sept. 22 session, CCSD directors also will do their annual review of affordable-housing unit allocations of water. In the past, the district had allocated water for six residential affordable-housing units per year, carrying over any allocations that weren’t assigned to projects. In January 2013, noting that the accumulation of 56 such unallocated units was “an adequate number for the foreseeable future,” the board decided not to add any more to the stockpile, but directors agreed to review annually the status of the program.
At the meeting, directors also could extend for about a week the public review/comment period for the Sustainable Water Facility project’s draft environmental impact report and consider how to handle recent absences/resignation(s) from the Buildout Reduction Program Citizens’ Committee.
For details, go to www.cambriacsd.org.
