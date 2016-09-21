Fused glass focus of workshop at Cambria library

Cambrians ages 13 and older are invited to make their own works of fused-glass art at their choice of two free Saturday workshops at the Cambria Library from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
The workshops are sponsored by Friends of the Cambria Library.
Registration is required for the classes being taught by artist/instructor Sheri Klein of San Luis Obispo, who led the library’s first fused-glass workshop in May.
That sold-out event was so popular, according to Destiny Carter, Cambria’s supervising library assistant, registration filled up “before I could even get a flier out about it.”
She said that, for her, the best part came after she’d created her piece in flat form and Klein took it away to fuse it in the kiln. A week later, Carter said, “It was super cool to see how it changed … seeing it all fused and fired and how everything melted together.”
Budding artists can choose between making a small dish, a glass “pocket” to hang on a wall or several magnets.
For more about Klein’s work, go online to http://bit.ly/2cHQUsc.
To register, call the library at 805-927-4336, or stop by at 1043 Main St.
Comments